Days Of Our Lives' Subtle Nod To Another World Has Twitter Going Wild

As the BBC has reported, there were 18 soap operas on the air by the year 1969. Soap fans are woefully aware that there are now only four left on the three major networks, and "Days of Our Lives" recently moved from NBC to the streaming service Peacock. "Another World" was a sudser that ran on NBC from 1964 to 1999. It was created by Irna Phillips, who was also behind such shows as "Guiding Light" and "As the World Turns," and co-created "DOOL." The soap focused on several families, including the Matthews, Hudson, and Winthrop clans. "Another World" launched Anne Heche's career, among several other famous actors like Ray Liotta, and had a couple of firsts for daytime serials: it was the first to expand to one-hour episodes in 1975, as well as the first to have spin-off shows — "Texas," and "Somerset."

The ABC soaps "All My Children," "One Life to Live," and "General Hospital" existed in a shared universe, as do the CBS shows "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful," with characters crossing over between shows. Similarly, several "Another World" characters moved over to "As the World Turns" when the show was canceled in 1999. The show even had inter-network crossovers with CBS' "Guiding Light" character Michael Bauer (Don Stuart) appearing on "AW," and the character Cass Winthrop (Stephen Schnetzer) conversely appeared on "GL," according to TV Tropes.

And now, "DOOL" has surprised keen fans with a fun "AW" Easter egg on a recent episode.