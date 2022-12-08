What The Respect For Marriage Act's Passage Means For LGBTQ+ Couples And Families

When the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on June 24, 2022, it meant that the right to abortion was no longer protected by the constitution. Instead, it would become an issue for each state to decide individually. It's left the country with a patchwork of varying laws and regulations state by state in regard to abortion rights. And some doctors fear for their jobs if they speak out against their local state bans.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote an opinion that seemed to show that he was ready for the Supreme Court to overturn additional previously settled cases for the same reasoning that Roe v. Wade was overturned, "including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell," per The New York Times. In a nutshell, the Griswold case from 1965 allows legal access to contraception, Lawrence from 2003 made same-sex sexual intimacy legal, and Obergefell from 2015 made it legal for same-sex couples to get married.

One response to the 2022 Roe v. Wade decision and the potential for the reversal of decisions like Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell by the Supreme Court has been the Respect for Marriage Act (per People). It is an attempt to help prevent a complete loss of protections that same-sex couples have if Obergefell was to be overturned. The Respect for Marriage Act has a lot of implications for LGBTQ+ couples; here's what you need to know.