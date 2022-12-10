Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas Gives High School Crushes Hope For Reconnecting

Lifetime and Hallmark have made an entire category of holiday movies that revolve around connecting with a hometown hottie. Many of Hallmark's most popular movies involve women who meet the hunk of their dreams by simply revisiting or visiting a small town. A few others involve someone returning from the big city to their small town and starting to pine over their ex who got away. The Hallmark movie "Heart of the Holidays" and "A Country Christmas Harmony" both deal with reuniting with an ex. A little dose of Christmas magic and love blossoms again.

Only occasionally do holiday TV movies involve someone winning over their high school crush. One of Lifetime's recent holiday movies "Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas" revolves around a pastor finally drawing the attention of his high school crush. The film stars Naturi Naughton, Lorea Turner, and Luke James. "Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas" tackles many subjects, such as repairing a damaged relationship and communities coming together during the holidays.

However, one subject that romantics may enjoy is how it gives hope to those wanting to connect with a high school crush.

Warning spoilers ahead!