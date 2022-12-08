Crisis Management Expert Gives Meghan And Harry's Netflix Doc Strong Grade - Exclusive

It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, haven't had an easy time in the public eye. When the couple got to share their side of the story through their new Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," they did not hold back on how the British tabloids impacted their lives (per The Associated Press).

For Harry, it was especially difficult to see Meghan be torn apart in the press, as his mother, Princess Diana, underwent the same treatment. "To see another woman in my life who I loved go through this feeding frenzy — that's hard," Harry shared in an episode of the Neflix series. "It is basically the hunter versus the prey."

Aside from the explosive interview the couple conducted with Oprah Winfrey, where shocking comments of racism and safety concerns were originally issued, this is the first time fans are getting to hear them tell their own story, per CNN.

This could very easily be a public relations disaster for the couple who have already made a few enemies along the way. A crisis management expert exclusively told The List how she would grade the couple's tell-all Netflix series.