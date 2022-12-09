Nikki DeLoach Wants To Do A Holiday Movie With Fellow Awkward Alum Jonathan Bennett - Exclusive

Hallmark Christmas movies are the perfect opportunity for actor reunions. With such a massive pool of stars to choose from, plenty of the networks' regulars have worked with one another on other projects. It's all about finding the right movie to make it happen, and that can take a while. Take Nikki DeLoach and Jonathan Bennett, for example. Both actors had roles on the show "Awkward," but they didn't get to work together on the series, but DeLoach is hopeful that they might get the chance in the future.

Both stars have Hallmark Christmas movies for the season, with Bennett starring in "The Holiday Sitter" and DeLoach's role in "The Gift of Peace." It's not the first time DeLoach has had to wait a while to work with a co-star either. She and her "The Gift of Peace" co-star Brennan Elliott have been dying to work together for ages and only just made it happen. So there's hope for DeLoach and Bennett yet.

During an exclusive interview with The List, DeLoach described what kind of movie she wants to do with Bennett and chronicled her journey toward working with Elliott.