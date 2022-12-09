General Hospital Star Lisa LoCicero Honors Her Late Dad In An Unusual Way

Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) is a force of nature on "General Hospital." Although she's typically fearless, Heather Webber's recent re-appearance (now played by Alley Mills) sent chills down Olivia's spine (via Soaps.com). Prior to that instance, Olivia was shot, dealt with a biotoxin, stabbed, and was even once dosed with LSD. Elsewhere, Olivia protected her son, Leo, from his father's mobster lifestyle and duked it out with Port Charles' Mayor Lomax over a public breastfeeding controversy (via Soap Central).

LoCicero has dealt with plenty of difficulty in her own life too. The actor opened up about her real-life father's recent passing on Instagram, writing, "I'd hoped this moment would never come. The best dad a girl could ever hope for passed away peacefully, as he lived his life ... surrounded by the love of his family. It still seems unreal that I am finally a member of this sad club." Wishing her dad could always be with her, LoCicero also shared how people had told her, "Grief comes in waves, and it's not what you expect."

She finished her tribute with: "Thank you, dad, for setting the bar high, for protecting me, and always showing us how much we were cherished ... I will remember you in healthy, smiling years before time took so many of the things you enjoyed ... I'll always have you with me Dad." After the "General Hospital" star faced a "scary" dental procedure, LoCicero confronted her other fears while simultaneously honoring her late father.