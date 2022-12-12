Batwoman's Javicia Leslie On Her Romantic Holiday Turn In Something From Tiffany's - Exclusive Interview

Could you tell me how you got involved with "Something from Tiffany's"?

Originally, the project came to me ... maybe October, November of last year. But I was filming "Batwoman," so I didn't know if I would be able to do it. Then it came back around in January and I'm like, "Yeah. I like this script. I loved this script the first time I read it. If there's still an opening, I'm down for it." I got to do a chemistry read with Jojo T. Gibbs, and we hit it off. When I came on, it felt seamless. It felt very meant to be, to be a part of that film.

Reese Witherspoon is one of the producers. Did you get to work with her at all?

That was another thing. One of the reasons why I really wanted to be a part of this project was my love for [Witherspoon's production company] Hello Sunshine. I love the types of projects that they're creating. As an actor, as a director, I love that they're female-led or female-directed. Hello Sunshine played a huge role in wanting to be a part of this film.