Former Royal Chef Disagrees With Prince Harry Likening Princess Diana To Meghan Markle

Chef Darren McGrady has had a longstanding association with the royal family. Speaking to The O'Colly, he divulged that he wanted to become a palace chef after standing in the crowd to watch Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding.

McGrady started at the bottom — as the 20th chef and carrot peeler to Queen Elizabeth II's horses. Gradually, he worked his way up, learning all the skills to travel overseas with the monarch, per Haaretz. As noted on his website, The Royal Chef, McGrady worked for Elizabeth and her family for 15 years. After Charles and Diana separated, he prepared daily meals for Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry. Then, after the heartbreaking death of Diana, McGrady moved to the U.S.

Besides compiling his royal recipes into a cookbook and running his own YouTube Channel, McGrady has shared numerous insights about his former employers, including private conversations with Diana. For instance, when Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals, the Daily Mail reported that McGrady tweeted, "People saying Princess Diana would be proud don't know Princess Diana. She would have been furious that Harry had been so manipulated."

Now, in the wake of the first installment of Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, McGrady has taken to Twitter once again to share his opinion of Harry's comments about his mother.