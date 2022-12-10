Prince William Is Mourning A Heartbreaking Loss

Prince William and Catherine Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have had a busy last few months. William and Catherine recently made their first trip back to the United States in over eight years, visiting Boston, Massachusetts for The Earthshot Prize Awards. Americans greeted the royal couple with admiration, and it appeared that the Prince and Princess were excited to be back in the country.

However, while the couple's trip to the United States was a highlight, the pair has also had their fair share of struggles this month as well. When William's brother and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released their new documentary series, "Harry & Meghan" on Netflix, experts believed it took direct shots at William and Kate.

In the midst of the "Harry & Meghan" release, Prince William is also navigating grief. The royal recently shared that he lost a close friend the same day the documentary series debuted.