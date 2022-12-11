The Right Way To Style An A-Line Wedding Dress

Congratulations! You have said yes to an A-line wedding dress. Now comes the fun part of styling your dress for the big day. The A-line dress gets its name from its silhouette. The skirt begins cinched at the waist or hip before flaring out, according to David's Bridal. The style is similar to a ball gown but less dramatic. So you don't have to worry about extra pounds of satin weighing you down.

A-line gowns are a popular wedding dress style. According to Brides, it suits every shape. The silhouette accentuates your curves and flatters your bust. It is a win-win. With an A-line gown, you are not limited to one length or neckline either. There are A-line dresses in various colors, with different embellishments and accessories to make them uniquely you. Even the material of this silhouette can be fit to your preference. Whether you're going for a classic lace wedding dress or modern tulle, we'll guide you on how to style your A-line dress.