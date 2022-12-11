Cuff Jewelry Will Be One Of The Hottest Trends Of Spring 2023

An easy way to elevate any outfit is with accessories. We're talking about headbands, purses, belts, and of course, jewelry. Our beloved ornaments come in all shapes and sizes. Typically, modern-day jewelry is made with precious metals like gold, silver, or platinum, according to Britannica. They are usually pieces with valued stones too, like pearls and diamonds. But meaningful jewelry can be made with anything. That camp bracelet designed from lanyards and plastic beads is fabulous.

DIY jewelry made a comeback in 2021, according to The Web Capitals, on time with the craft core trend. The rich and famous, like Gigi Hadid, Demi Lovato, and Chiara Ferragni, share their beaded necklaces and phone charms with Instagram causing all the rave. Even high-end designer Bottega Veneta has a crafty collection. But while homemade pieces captured the heart of 2022, cuff jewelry will be the star of 2023. Get the jump on the hottest jewelry. We sure will.