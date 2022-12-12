Days Of Our Lives Fans Are Divided Over Eric Brady's Latest Shocking Move

With the holiday season in full swing, "Days of Our Lives" is gearing up for its 2022 celebration 12 Days of Christmas. Aside from all the hijinks — which include Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie Johnson (Shelley Hennig) hooking up as well as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and E.J. DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) — "DOOL" will celebrate all day on Christmas with the cast describing their most memorable holiday scenes (via YouTube). Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that there will also be cast interviews, seasonal well wishes, and outtakes from current storylines.

The sudser previously celebrated Christmas with "Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, a spin-off movie that took place in an alternate reality. Current and past stars showed up, and, according to ET, viewers don't need to be caught up on the main show to enjoy this stand-alone feature film.

Since the Christmas special, "DOOL" has increased the thrills and drama, including a much-anticipated return of fan favorites Hope and Bo Brady (Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell), according to TV Line, as well as Steve Burton taking his character, Harris Michaels, from the digital series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," to the main show (via TV Insider).

The latest "DOOL" spoilers indicate a surprise pairing and a surprise kiss from Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) that has fans abuzz.