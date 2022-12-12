Days Of Our Lives Fans Are Divided Over Eric Brady's Latest Shocking Move
With the holiday season in full swing, "Days of Our Lives" is gearing up for its 2022 celebration 12 Days of Christmas. Aside from all the hijinks — which include Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie Johnson (Shelley Hennig) hooking up as well as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and E.J. DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) — "DOOL" will celebrate all day on Christmas with the cast describing their most memorable holiday scenes (via YouTube). Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that there will also be cast interviews, seasonal well wishes, and outtakes from current storylines.
The sudser previously celebrated Christmas with "Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, a spin-off movie that took place in an alternate reality. Current and past stars showed up, and, according to ET, viewers don't need to be caught up on the main show to enjoy this stand-alone feature film.
Since the Christmas special, "DOOL" has increased the thrills and drama, including a much-anticipated return of fan favorites Hope and Bo Brady (Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell), according to TV Line, as well as Steve Burton taking his character, Harris Michaels, from the digital series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," to the main show (via TV Insider).
The latest "DOOL" spoilers indicate a surprise pairing and a surprise kiss from Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) that has fans abuzz.
Brady's kiss shocks the fans
As reported by TV Season Spoilers, the latest "Days of Our Lives" teaser shows Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) kissing Sister Mary Moira, thinking she's really Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson) in disguise. The tweet stated, "Brady plants a kiss on someone unexpected and sparks fly between Eric and Sloan. Let the 12 Days of Christmas begin!" The video opens with Brady confronting a nun, saying, "If you're Sister Mary Moira, do you think she would be okay with something like this?" Holding mistletoe over the nun's head, he leans in, kissing her.
Viewers were intrigued, with one replying, "By the way, Brady making out with sister Marie thinking that it's Kristen... Means he wants Kristen!" One fan had some criticism, tweeting, "Wow @carlivatiron (head writer Ron Carlivati) really knows how to ruin a soap. Such a shame used to love dool so much."
The video also showed Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) in bed together. In response, a fan stated, "Why Sloan & Eric??!! Just let Nicole & Eric be happy for once & let it be!" A confused viewer wrote, "Wait, how did Eric end up with Sloan? I thought things were burning hot with Nicole?"
Although several fans bemoaned the fact that "Days of Our Lives" has moved from the NBC broadcast network to Peacock, one viewer broke the tension with, "Brady smoochin' with a nun under the mistletoe wasn't in my bingo card."