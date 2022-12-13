Body Language Expert Decodes Charles' First Christmas Card As King - Exclusive
King Charles III has just released his first Christmas card as the new sovereign, and per a body language expert, his pose indicates how Charles is expected to rule Britain. The king's first-ever Christmas card featured a photo of him and his long-time wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, which was taken even before he ascended the throne. Us Weekly reports the photo in question was shot by Samir Hussein on September 3, when the couple was in attendance at the Braemar Games in Scotland. "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," it reads simply.
Interestingly, the chosen image was also taken just five days before Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death. She was not present at the annual sporting event, as Her Majesty was already experiencing mobility issues at the time, according to The Guardian. Still, it didn't stop Charles and Camilla from eagerly taking part in the Scottish tradition.
However, The Telegraph notes that insiders were adamant about the fact that the photo was chosen arbitrarily. It harbored no special meaning, save for the couple taking a particular liking to their portrait. And while the two were all smiles, Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," exclusively told The List that there might have been something more just beneath the surface.
A body language expert explains how Charles' first Christmas card hints at his new role
King Charles III's first Christmas card may not look like much, but Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," exclusively informed The List that it's "interesting in a few different ways." For starters, Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's "body positioning and eye-line" are "very telling." Because the king "is looking straight ahead," it appears he is "focused on what's ahead of him," or maybe "even gazing into the future."
Meanwhile, with Camilla's gaze focused entirely on her husband, it looks as if she's "giving him appropriate attention in a loving fashion," Ponce says. And, despite claims to the contrary, the choice of photo may have been deliberate. Since it's presumably candid, the royal couple could be seen to be "making a statement about their relationship," particularly Camilla's "dedication" to her husband and the UK at large. Further, while the king is in the foreground, Camilla isn't an afterthought.
Thus, there's a "sense of equality," suggesting this photo was chosen to represent the couple, rather than just Charles. King Charles' coronation ceremony isn't until May 6, 2023, but royal experts reckon Britain is in good hands regardless. "He's been in the royal business since the age of four," royal expert Michael Cole told GB News (via Express). "He's been waiting for the job of succession to the queen since the age of four ... [He] should know the ropes by now."