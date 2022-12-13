Body Language Expert Decodes Charles' First Christmas Card As King - Exclusive

King Charles III has just released his first Christmas card as the new sovereign, and per a body language expert, his pose indicates how Charles is expected to rule Britain. The king's first-ever Christmas card featured a photo of him and his long-time wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, which was taken even before he ascended the throne. Us Weekly reports the photo in question was shot by Samir Hussein on September 3, when the couple was in attendance at the Braemar Games in Scotland. "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," it reads simply.

Interestingly, the chosen image was also taken just five days before Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death. She was not present at the annual sporting event, as Her Majesty was already experiencing mobility issues at the time, according to The Guardian. Still, it didn't stop Charles and Camilla from eagerly taking part in the Scottish tradition.

However, The Telegraph notes that insiders were adamant about the fact that the photo was chosen arbitrarily. It harbored no special meaning, save for the couple taking a particular liking to their portrait. And while the two were all smiles, Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," exclusively told The List that there might have been something more just beneath the surface.