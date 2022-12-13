How To Recreate The Holiday Sitter's Festive Christmas Morning Pancakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jonathan Bennett — known for playing Aaron Samuels in "Mean Girls," and his memorable performances in "Cheaper By the Dozen 2," "Awkward," and a slew of Lifetime movies — stars in Hallmark's latest festive must-watch, "The Holiday Sitter," which follows Sam, a single and unattached uncle who is tasked with taking care of his niece and nephew just before Christmas.

In his exclusive interview with The List, Jonathan Bennett shared just how much the movie meant to him and reflected on his character's personal transformation, which thankfully happens in time for the holidays. Bennett noted, "He learns what it's like to have a family and be part of a family at the holidays, and [it] changes his heart and mind."

The actor also discussed the important work the movie does for LGBTQ representation in the media — specifically, the Hallmark channel. "What's different about 'The Holiday Sitter' is that there are two men that fall in love and we make history on Hallmark Channel, because [it's] the first time there's ever been an LGBTQ+ meet cute Christmas rom-com with a leading gay storyline," he pointed out.

The movie also boasts a queer director, Ali Liebert, who shouted out her excitement on Twitter. Sam ultimately finds babysitting help in Jason, played by George Krissa, a hunky contractor who lives next door and dreams of a family of his own. Besides being handy, Jason is also an excellent cook (via Twitter), and he whips up an impressive breakfast that had everybody eagerly demanding the recipe.