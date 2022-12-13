Why General Hospital Fans Are Cheering For Heather And Ryan As Esme's Parents

Soap operas are similar to comic books with their serialized storytelling, connected plots that often run for years, creativity, and constant reinvention, as Luna Station Quarterly points out. In fact, CBR reported on a unique event that saw Marvel Comics and "The Guiding Light" crossing over when a character on the show gained superpowers for an episode and subsequently featured in an issue of "Avengers." Further, fans of both genres love when the heroes, as well as the villains, team up.

On "General Hospital," supervillain Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) joined forces with villainess (Constance Towers) back in 1999 to fake the death of Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) so they could kidnap and brainwash him, per Soap Hub. Serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) has traditionally preferred to work alone, killing at least 20 people over the years, according to Soap Central. He obsessed over Felicia Jones (Kristina Wagner) for a time, and later Ava Jerome (Maura West).

Likewise, fellow serial killer Heather Webber (formerly Robin Mattson, now Alley Mills) has killed at least four people and attempted to murder several others (via Soaps in Depth). Now, per Soap Dirt, it's been revealed that Heather and Ryan met several years ago under assumed names. And, as it turns out, the perfectly matched psychotic couple are the parents of the notorious Esme Prince (Avery Pohl). Both are incarcerated in the Spring Ridge minimum security prison (Heather lost her mind after accidentally imbibing LSD), but regardless the fans are thrilled about this pairing.