10 Travel Menorahs To Celebrate Hanukkah Wherever You Are

Lighting up the darkness of winter, Hanukkah 2022 begins on the evening of December 18. The Jewish holiday is well known for lasting "eight crazy nights," as Adam Sandler's song so memorably put it (via YouTube), but it has a deeper meaning too. Per Reader's Digest, Hanukkah celebrates victory over impossible odds: In ancient Israel, a small band of Jewish warriors known as the Maccabees defeated the Syrian Greeks who had tyrannized the land and destroyed the Holy Temple.

Legend has it that when the temple was rededicated and its eternal-flame lamp relit, there was only enough oil to last one day. But the lamp burned for a full eight days, enough time to press new oil. An important part of any Hanukkah celebration is the lighting of the nine-branched candelabra known as a menorah or hanukkiah. One candle is added each night and lit with the shammash, or helper, candle until the entire menorah is glowing on the eighth night.

My Jewish Learning notes that it's customary to display a menorah in a front-facing window to remind passersby of the miracle that happened long ago. It's also traditional to eat latkes (potato pancakes), jelly doughnuts, and other oil-fried foods — this particular holiday is no time to be dieting. Menorahs come in all different shapes, sizes, and materials — there are even ones made for traveling if you're going out of town for the holiday. Check out this selection of portable holders to celebrate the Festival of Lights.