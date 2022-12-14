Why General Hospital Fans Find Willow's Health Plight To Be 'Insulting'

Fans have been furious that the pregnant Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has kept secret the fact that she has leukemia and refused treatment for fear of harming the baby on "General Hospital." She only recently told her husband, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), about her illness. Michael has been trying to get her to let people know so that they can find a bone marrow donor for a transplant that could save her life, per Soaps She Knows.

To make matters worse, Michael's mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), has known for quite some time that her rival, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), is Willow's mother. Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) is the only person she told about the possibility, but she asked him to keep quiet about it until she could prove it with a DNA test. She got one without Nina or Willow knowing about it, and the two came up as a mother/daughter match. Carly then lied to Drew, telling him that Nina was not Willow's mother, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. In an effort to help Willow, Drew has been searching for her biological parents, and Carly has hindered his investigation — even going so far as to bribe a woman named Denise Makenzie (Alice Rietveld) to provide Drew with false information regarding Willow's parents when they lived in a commune during her youth (via Soaps).

Now the clock is ticking for Willow, and fans are beside themselves about the decisions the characters are making.