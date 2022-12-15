Real Housewives Of Miami Star Julia Lemigova On Representing The LGBTQ Community - Exclusive

Julia Lemigova has a rich life story as a former model from Russia who lived in Paris before moving to the U.S. and having two daughters. She also first met her future wife, former pro tennis player Martina Navratilova, in Paris in 2000 (per Distractify), and after meeting again at the French Open in 2008, they began dating, got engaged, and got married in 2014.

Since Julia Lemigova joined "Real Housewives of Miami" in Season 4, her story has certainly been no disappointment to fans of the franchise. In Julia Lemigova's exclusive interview with The List, she told us about some of the supportive messages she's received since joining the cast, particularly from other members of the LGBTQ community. "On Instagram, people write to me and ask me something personal," she shared. "They ask me my advice — they want to know how I lived this particular situation, which is very similar to theirs. I share it with them, and they write back to say that it helped them, which is great."

Lemigova's role in the "Real Housewives" franchise is not only historic, it is both timely and necessary. And she had much more to say about representing the LGBTQ community and what it has meant to her family.