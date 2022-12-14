Kate Middleton's Friend Is Hitting Back At Meghan Markle's Claims Of Excessive Formality

Before the much-discussed Netflix series "Harry & Meghan" premiered, speculation was running high about how the docuseries' six episodes would talk about the royal family. The show's first trailer dropped in the middle of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales' U.S. tour, drawing accusations of an attempt to deliberately overshadow their visit to present the Earthshot Awards.

In addition, as noted by The Telegraph, the first trailer contained a single shot of Kate with her mouth in a firm line, giving viewers a daunting impression. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex built on this idea of coldness in volume one of the series when she described meeting the princess for the first time. "I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn't realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits," Meghan said in the Netflix show (via Page Six). "I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside."

As People reported, the Wales' have requested staff watch the show on their behalf, seemingly to attempt to make the experience less painful and to screen for any content that could require a statement. While the royal family is choosing not to respond to the program's claims so far, a friend of the princess has decided to set the record straight about Kate's formal behavior.