Jill Duggar's Makeover Mishap Has Fans Begging Her To Try The Pink Hair Trend
The Duggar family, known for their time on TLC's hit reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," have strict rules that must be followed. When living under the roof of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, their daughters were forced to follow strict rules that prohibited them from experimenting with their identities (via The U.S. Sun).
While all of the children have to follow the Duggar rules while living under their roof, like practicing abstinence and wearing conservative clothing, the girls were watched more closely than the boys.
It's not surprising that some of the Duggar daughters have chosen to rebel against these rules when they got married and moved out on their own. Jinger Duggar Vuolo led the rebellion, choosing to wear pants and move to Los Angeles with her husband (per Us Weekly).
Jill Duggar Dillard has revealed even more, cutting ties with her parents after not being properly paid by her father for her time on the TLC shows. Jill has also changed up her wardrobe and hairstyles throughout the years she's spent outside of her parents' home. Now, a recent mixup on Instagram has fans wanting the Duggar daughter to step further outside of her parents' box by adding some color to her hair.
Fans are dying to see Jill with a pink streak in her hair now
Jill Duggar Dillard is no stranger to experimenting with her hairstyles since marrying her husband Derrick Dillard and moving out of her parents' home. Last year, she stepped even further outside of the box by dyeing her hair platinum blonde (via Us Weekly). After some confusion following Dillard's latest trip to the salon, fans want to see her spice up her look even more.
Jill posted that she recently was back in the salon chair. She got her blonde touched up and it looks great! However, a hue from a pink light in the background reflected onto her highlights and gave off the look that she had a pink streak through her hair. Fans could not get enough of the look and were sad to learn that it was a simple lighting mixup.
"Stunning hair!!!!! And I think the pink light is a good try out for the pink you should definitely get," one fan commented. Another added, "Okay, but put the pink in your hair!! That is so cute!"