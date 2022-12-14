Jill Duggar's Makeover Mishap Has Fans Begging Her To Try The Pink Hair Trend

The Duggar family, known for their time on TLC's hit reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," have strict rules that must be followed. When living under the roof of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, their daughters were forced to follow strict rules that prohibited them from experimenting with their identities (via The U.S. Sun).

While all of the children have to follow the Duggar rules while living under their roof, like practicing abstinence and wearing conservative clothing, the girls were watched more closely than the boys.

It's not surprising that some of the Duggar daughters have chosen to rebel against these rules when they got married and moved out on their own. Jinger Duggar Vuolo led the rebellion, choosing to wear pants and move to Los Angeles with her husband (per Us Weekly).

Jill Duggar Dillard has revealed even more, cutting ties with her parents after not being properly paid by her father for her time on the TLC shows. Jill has also changed up her wardrobe and hairstyles throughout the years she's spent outside of her parents' home. Now, a recent mixup on Instagram has fans wanting the Duggar daughter to step further outside of her parents' box by adding some color to her hair.