Queen Camilla Discloses Her Surprising Frugal Habit At Charity Event

Queen Camilla has a strong call to service as she is a patron or president for over 90 charities. One of those organizations is Emmaus U.K., which she has been patron of since 2006, according to her official royal website. "Every time I come and visit one, I always come away with the same impression that, you know, you have this wonderful feeling of community and people looking after one another — and that's what Emmaus communities are all about," the queen consort said during her most recent Emmaus community visit, per The Independent.

The queen consort also had the chance to talk with the charity's head of business, Rachel Burton, to whom she revealed a surprising fact about herself. "I know, with all these shops, they never give me enough time to look around. All the furniture is so useful. I've picked up some nice pieces," Queen Camilla said, per The Independent. Apparently, just like many of us, Queen Camilla is a fan of thrift shopping.