How To Hop On The Wine-Stained Lip Trend This Holiday Season
Want to know a secret? You don't need makeup at all to achieve the season's newest makeup trend: all you need is a bottle of red wine and good conversation, and throughout the night, your lips (and teeth) will be stained naturally! How cute!
All jokes aside, the wine-stained lip trend does take inspiration from this funny side effect of drinking red wine, but in a far more deliberate and refined way. Berry and red lip colors tend to emerge from hibernation around the holidays for their big debut at the dinner table, and with much fanfare. But this season, there's a twist. Though there's nothing wrong with the universally flattering red lipstick, and while purple lipstick is the perfect retro choice, what if the two combined forces? Makeup lovers are reaching for shades of maroon, burgundy, and deep, dark berry to add some seasonal attitude to their looks. If you are looking for a fun way to add depth to your makeup this winter, the wine-stained lip trend could be for you. Here are a few products for your inspiration.
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
The first thing you should know about the Stunna Lip Paint is each of its shades were "handpicked by Rihanna," according to Sephora, and has Rihanna ever steered us wrong? This shade in particular, called "Underdawg," is a gorgeous, deep burgundy that is suitable for all skin tones. The soft-matte formula of this liquid lipstick is said to be long lasting, perfect for sipping on a glass of wine into the night, but beware: some reviews say the product is prone to smearing. The Stunna Lip Paint is also cruelty-free and paraben-free, like the entire brand. It retails at Sephora for $26.
Mac Satin Lipstick
For a lip product with a satin finish, Mac's Satin Lipstick's "Media" could be perfect for you. Featuring a true, dark burgundy, some might describe this look color as rather gothic due to its dramatic effect. But if there's anything we love during the holidays, it's drama at the dinner table! This lipstick formula is described as having "a soft, cushiony feel" and medium, buildable coverage to achieve your desired depth. It is also formulated with jojoba oil, a penetrating oil that helps keep lips hydrated. It costs $21 at Mac.
Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick
Perhaps you're looking for a product that is a bit more on the sheer side but without sacrificing strong pigment. Look no further than the Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick in "Soft Berry." This product formula combines a sheer and satin finish to create a perfect, lightweight look. It is also made with skincare in mind, including sunflower seed oil for moisture, papain (or papaya enzyme) to soothe, and juicy raspberry oil for both a nice scent and further hydration. The pigment is so natural that it can be worn during the day and built up at night. It retails for $26 at Sephora.
Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm
Another wine-tinted product we love is the Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm in "Lady." Described as a neutral cranberry color, this shade is both festive and wearable, especially because it is technically a lip balm! Our lips can definitely suffer during the cold months, so if you're looking for the best of both worlds, pigment and nourishment, this product has got you covered. Formulated with a plethora of skin-loving ingredients, including castor seed oil, sunflower seed oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, rosehip seed oil, shea butter, and more, your lips are sure to be moisturized and protected from the elements, all with a beautiful berry glow. The lip balm retails for $28 at Sephora.
Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint
There is no reason to break the bank when trying out a trend. For this reason (and others) check out the Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint in "Wine Trip." First of all, we have to appreciate the adorable name. But as far as the product goes, this shade is a sophisticated burgundy designed to wear like a lip stain but feel like a lip balm. According to its description, the color "dries to a blotted lip look," and is infused with coconut oil. It also features a soft tip for comfortable application. But the best part might just be the price: $10.79 at CVS. Reviewers have also found inventive ways to use the product: "This lip tint is sooo nice and pigmented. I sometimes use it as a blush to spice up my makeup look. The glow is amazing and it does not dry up your lips," one reviewer said.
e.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain
For another berry tint on a budget, the e.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain in "Berry Queen" is a clear winner. Priced at just $6 from Target, you would be hard-pressed to find a less expensive lip stain unless you stained your lips on your own with berries or wine! While this color might be slightly brighter than the brooding burgundy the trend invokes, the reviews are positive. "Honestly such a great tint to add some color. Feels pretty moisturizing. Not transfer proof so have to reapply from time to time but overall great lip stain," one wrote.
Glossier Ultralip
For a product that does it all, check out Glossier's Ultralip in "Ember." With effects that combine that of a gloss, lip tint, and lip balm, the Ultralip is designed to be your next favorite lip product. Described as a "deep mauve," this shade can be flattering on any skin tone, adding a natural, understated tint to the lips. According to its description, the product is like "pulling on a buttery-soft, well-loved cashmere sweater." How sweet! It is also formulated with Glossier's proprietary 4HA, which is a blend of "four different molecular weights of Hyaluronic Acids," meant to keep your lips luscious, per Glossier. It retails for $18 on Glossier.
Jones Road The Lip Tint
Founded by world-renowned makeup artist Bobbi Brown, who is no longer affiliated with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Jones Road is a makeup line designed to be simple and versatile. And one product, The Lip Tint in the shade called "Merlot," checks all of our boxes. Meant to be classic lipstick with a modern twist, The Lip Tint is pigmented, buildable, and made with castor seed oil for moisture. The name of this shade speaks for itself: the product is spot on with the wine-stained lip trend, and reviewers love the color. "Smooth application, pretty color. Now I want all of the shades! Very moisturizing," one reviewer raved. It costs 26 euros on Jones Road.
Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lipstick
For another succulent lip color, check out the Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lipstick in the shade "Cool Beets." There is something particularly intriguing about this shade, which is a beautiful blend of deep red and purple and features a glossy finish. It is formulated to be a juicy treat for your lips, featuring cranberry and blueberry, and raspberry extracts, and is free of parabens and phthalates. Described as "full coverage," this lipstick is on-trend and sure to make a statement. It retails for $32 at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Haus Labs Le Monster Lip Crayon
And last but not least, the Haus Labs Le Monster Lip Crayon in "Garnet Matte" is simply a stunner. Said to be a "natural deep purple," though we spy hints of reds, this product is the epitome of versatility. It can be used either as a lip liner and paired with another lip color, or as a lipstick in itself, depending on the look you're going for. Created with mango seed oil and ceramides for moisture, the product promises a hydrated feel for "up to 12 hours." Reviewers attest to its long wear qualities: "This lipstick went on comfortably and stayed out all day even through eating and drinking and a long workday," one wrote. The product sells for $22 on Haus Labs.