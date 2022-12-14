How To Hop On The Wine-Stained Lip Trend This Holiday Season

Want to know a secret? You don't need makeup at all to achieve the season's newest makeup trend: all you need is a bottle of red wine and good conversation, and throughout the night, your lips (and teeth) will be stained naturally! How cute!

All jokes aside, the wine-stained lip trend does take inspiration from this funny side effect of drinking red wine, but in a far more deliberate and refined way. Berry and red lip colors tend to emerge from hibernation around the holidays for their big debut at the dinner table, and with much fanfare. But this season, there's a twist. Though there's nothing wrong with the universally flattering red lipstick, and while purple lipstick is the perfect retro choice, what if the two combined forces? Makeup lovers are reaching for shades of maroon, burgundy, and deep, dark berry to add some seasonal attitude to their looks. If you are looking for a fun way to add depth to your makeup this winter, the wine-stained lip trend could be for you. Here are a few products for your inspiration.