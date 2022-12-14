The Young And The Restless Stars Give Back And Give Thanks With This Holiday Tradition

Michelle Stafford's character, Phyllis Summers, is often referred to as one of the "bad girls" or villains of "The Young and the Restless." She's the type of character who stops at nothing to get what she wants, often alienating those closest to her because of her vicious streak. Lately, Phyllis' desire to rid everyone's lives of her rival, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), has caused her daughter, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier), and ex-husband, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) to turn on her (via Soaps In Depth).

Revenge and her own self-interests have consumed Phyllis this year, something she's fallen victim to in the past as well. At times, Phyllis is her own worst enemy, causing the backlash she receives because of her inability to let go of a grudge. Now that she's responsible for bringing a known felon, Jeremey Stark (James Hyde), to town to terrorize Diane, she's risked the lives of everyone she holds dear, including her step-grandson, Harrison. She has officially set a series of unfortunate events in motion because she's blinded by rage (via Soaps.com).

However, just because Phyllis can be vindictive and selfish doesn't mean that translates to the real life of her portrayer. In fact, Stafford is embracing the holidays in the most charitable of ways. In a move totally different than her on-screen character, Stafford is bringing a blanket of love and light to those in need.