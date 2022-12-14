The Young And The Restless Stars Give Back And Give Thanks With This Holiday Tradition
Michelle Stafford's character, Phyllis Summers, is often referred to as one of the "bad girls" or villains of "The Young and the Restless." She's the type of character who stops at nothing to get what she wants, often alienating those closest to her because of her vicious streak. Lately, Phyllis' desire to rid everyone's lives of her rival, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), has caused her daughter, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier), and ex-husband, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) to turn on her (via Soaps In Depth).
Revenge and her own self-interests have consumed Phyllis this year, something she's fallen victim to in the past as well. At times, Phyllis is her own worst enemy, causing the backlash she receives because of her inability to let go of a grudge. Now that she's responsible for bringing a known felon, Jeremey Stark (James Hyde), to town to terrorize Diane, she's risked the lives of everyone she holds dear, including her step-grandson, Harrison. She has officially set a series of unfortunate events in motion because she's blinded by rage (via Soaps.com).
However, just because Phyllis can be vindictive and selfish doesn't mean that translates to the real life of her portrayer. In fact, Stafford is embracing the holidays in the most charitable of ways. In a move totally different than her on-screen character, Stafford is bringing a blanket of love and light to those in need.
Stafford and her co-stars held a successful toy drive
One thing Michelle Stafford wouldn't change is proving that art does not always imitate life with her latest charitable endeavor. In a series of photos posted to her official Instagram page, Stafford showcased herself and many of her "Young and the Restless" co-stars participating in a toy drive for the National Action Network. In the caption, Stafford wrote, "Another year. Another extremely successful @youngandrestlesscbs /@naacp / @nationalactionnetwork Toy Drive!!! I started this in 2020 with my friend Rev. Fred Shaw who is the president of the @naacp Inglewood branch. This year was our most successful year EVER!! THANK YOU to all of the folks at #YR who donated (you know who you are) from the bottom of my heart thank you! I work with some beautiful people.
In the post, Stafford gave specific shoutouts to the co-stars that supported the cause, highlighting the importance of their work during the season of giving. Thx @brytni @christianjleblanc @ameliamheinle @seandominicofficial @brytonejames @christeladnana @lauralee_bell for coming out today. I love you all! What a beautiful day. I hope some little babies will be a little happier on Christmas Day. We were certainly happy to make this happen today. The holiday is truly for giving. We can never forget that.
Stars from other soaps such as "General Hospital" commented on Stafford's post, with Rebecca Buddig writing, "Include me next year! Would love to participate. You're amazing." Finola Hughes (Anna Devane) also chimed in, saying, "Brilliant."