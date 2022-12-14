Royal Expert Says King Charles Should Include A 'Loving Mention' In His Christmas Address

The docuseries "Meghan and Harry" is making quite a splash around the world. According to Harper's Bazaar, the new docuseries has been streamed more than any other documentary in the first week. Netflix maintains that the first three episodes, Volume I, captured 81.55 million hours of streaming time, making it the most streamed documentary on Netflix ever.

This may be due partly to the damning assertions made by Prince Harry, who has no regrets over claiming the palace engaged in "institutional gaslighting" (via People). "They were happy to lie to protect my brother," the Duke of Sussex said of the firm. "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Needless to say, the series has ruffled a few royal feathers. With things quickly getting out of hand and Christmas on the horizon, one royal expert thinks that King Charles should try to show a loving gesture to calm the current tone.