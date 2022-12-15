Prince Harry Makes Startling Confession About Who He Thinks Caused Meghan Markle's Miscarriage

In Episode 6 of "Harry & Meghan," Meghan Markle opened up about a heartbreaking event: The same week she and Prince Harry moved into their home in Santa Barbara, Markle had a miscarriage.

Her longtime friend and "Suits" costar, Abigail Spencer, said that when she went to visit Markle at their California home, Markle was holding Archie when she fell to the ground in pain. "The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried," Markle said. She said she had not been sleeping.

"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what The Mail did," Prince Harry said. "I watched the whole thing." He continues: "Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don't. But bear in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was. I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they did to her."

Several months later, Markle opened up about her miscarriage in an op-ed written for The New York Times. "Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, 'Are you OK?'" she wrote. It was no doubt another difficult time in the couple's relationship, but one they managed to get through together.