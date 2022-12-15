The Hallmark Christmas Movie To Watch If You're A Fan Of The Bold And The Beautiful

Your high school class reunion is coming up fast. You have a flashback to your days as a teenager, and the goofball guy who wore a Santa hat to the big dance, then caused a disaster of epic proportions. That's the opening sequence of the Hallmark holiday movie "Christmas Class Reunion." That goofball guy is a character named Devin Shaw, and he looks vaguely familiar.

Back in the movie's present day, we see the grown-up of version of Devin, who vows he's not going to the reunion. Spoiler alert: his company is in charge of the decoration rentals, so he winds up going anyway. This version of Devin looks really familiar, too.

Devin Shaw is played by actor Tanner Novlan, and if you don't recognize him as the guy who played the "bad actor" in the Liberty Mutual commercial, you'll definitely know him from his role as Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan in the daytime drama "The Bold and the Beautiful."