What Meghan Markle Really Thinks About King Charles

It's been a rough couple of years for Prince Harry and the royal family. The duke's exodus from the U.K. and as a working senior member, along with the infamous interview with Oprah, the new Netflix docu-series "Harry & Meghan," and the Duke's memoir, "Spare," set to come out in January 2023 has proved to be a little too much for the King.

A royal insider spoke to Us Weekly and thinks the King is not taking the docu-series lightly, "He's more worried about it than anyone."

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may seem to be at war with much of the royal family and King Charles III in particular, at the moment, it wasn't always this contentious between them.

In fact, things seemed relatively calm back when the Duke and Duchess were still senior working royals of the firm and the couple embarked on successful royal tours (via Newsweek).