Buckingham Palace Refuses To Comment On Harry And Meghan's Docuseries Amid The Finale
When the long-anticipated Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" was finally released to the public last week, fans expected the Sussexes to lob bombshells at everybody back in Buckingham Palace who may have wronged them — and The Firm apparently anticipated the same. According to CNN, there's been major speculation over how the palace would react to accusations of wrongdoing by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, if at all.
Now that the final three episodes are out, everything is on the table. From allegations of "institutional gaslighting" to the biased treatment of Prince William, the royal family could have plenty to say. Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, while Buckingham Palace was allegedly approached for comment about the series according to The Mirror.
However, the royal family has so far chosen not to comment on any revelations in "Harry & Meghan" and they look set to hold that stance firmly going forward.
Royal family members are remaining mum on the show
As Roya Nikkah, the royal editor for the Sunday Times, confirmed simply on Twitter: "Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace will be making no comment on the latest claims in #HarryandMeganNetflix just as they made no comment last week." Chris Shipp, another royal editor — this time for ITV News — echoed this sentiment, noting: "There will be NO statement or response from Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace today in response to any of the allegations and claims made by Harry and Meghan in their latest Netflix docu-series."
Instead, the royal family is keeping busy with their other obligations, mainly the filming of the Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey, which will be dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince and Princess of Wales are attending the festivities, alongside King Charles III and the Queen Consort, notably just as the final three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" are live. The couple's official Twitter account posted a preview of the event, sharing that they were looking forward to celebrating the holiday while paying tribute to Her Majesty.
While the senior royals put on a united front for the queen's Christmas tribute, the Sussexes are not expected to be in attendance at any holiday celebrations since Meghan and Harry reportedly turned King Charles' Christmas invite down.