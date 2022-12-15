Buckingham Palace Refuses To Comment On Harry And Meghan's Docuseries Amid The Finale

When the long-anticipated Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" was finally released to the public last week, fans expected the Sussexes to lob bombshells at everybody back in Buckingham Palace who may have wronged them — and The Firm apparently anticipated the same. According to CNN, there's been major speculation over how the palace would react to accusations of wrongdoing by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, if at all.

Now that the final three episodes are out, everything is on the table. From allegations of "institutional gaslighting" to the biased treatment of Prince William, the royal family could have plenty to say. Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, while Buckingham Palace was allegedly approached for comment about the series according to The Mirror.

However, the royal family has so far chosen not to comment on any revelations in "Harry & Meghan" and they look set to hold that stance firmly going forward.