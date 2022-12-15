Days Of Our Lives Star Melissa Reeves Melts Hearts With Adorable Videos Of Grandsons

The tale of real-life soap opera actors Scott and Melissa Reeves continues to be a happy journey. Melissa started in soaps as Jennifer Horton Deveraux on "Days of Our Lives" in 1985, playing the role until 1995, and she has come and gone from "Days" over the years. Born Melissa Brennan, she changed her last name when she married fellow soap actor Scott Reeves in 1990, according to Legit. Scott, a talented actor, singer, and musician, met Melissa on the set of "Days of Our Lives" when he played Jake Hoganson. He later played Ryan McNeil on "The Young and the Restless" and Steven Webber on "General Hospital." On the talk show "Pickler & Ben," Scott explained that he had wanted to be a farmer since his youth and was very surprised when he met Melissa, who also dreamt of living on a farm. "We're both actors in LA, and we wanted this simple farm life," said Reeves.

The couple has delighted to share news with their fans as their family has grown over the years. In February, Melissa posted a picture of her and Scott on the beach with their three grandsons on Instagram, welcoming their fourth grandchild, with the announcement, "My funny valentine @scottreevesofficial what an incredible adventure we are on being grandparents. @twoandyonder are ready for baby boy #2. 4 boys!!!!!! 4 grandsons under 2 years old." The couple continues to spread cheer with family updates.