Royal Expert Slams Prince Harry's Accusation He Was Stopped From Seeing The Queen

Fans and critics alike have been anxiously awaiting the second half of episodes of "Harry & Meghan" to hit Netflix. The documentary series about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, has been met with mixed reviews (via The Guardian).

Part two of the series picks up on the couple's wedding day. They talked about King Charles III walking Meghan down the aisle following the messy ordeal with her own father, Thomas Markle, who did not attend the wedding.

The newest episodes also touched further on the couple's choice to step away from their royal duties, CNN reports. Harry touched on the drama between himself and his brother, William, Prince of Wales. More was unearthed about the inner workings of the royal relationships.

Most notably, the couple brought up Queen Elizabeth II, and how the relationship between Harry and his grandmother changed over this time. One royal expert had a lot to say about this specific part of the documentary series.