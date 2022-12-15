Prince Harry Shares Telltale Sign His Exit From Royal Life Was Leaked By Someone Close To Him

In the penultimate episode of "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex made his most shocking declaration yet. While discussing the particulars surrounding their defection, Prince Harry revealed that someone from his father's office allegedly leaked the news before he and Meghan Markle had the opportunity, thereby forcing the couple to rush to make a public announcement. The Sussexes previously discussed moving to New Zealand or Africa for a short while, which chimes with author Valentine Low's claims.

The royal expert said Harry saw Meghan as an escape route from his famous family, sharing in his book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown," that they toyed with the idea of taking a brief break from their roles rather than vacating them completely (via The Mirror). However, once their plans were leaked, the palace scrapped them. Then, when the Sussexes wanted to relocate to Canada, King Charles demanded Harry put it in writing. So, he "Sent him emails on the 1st and the 2nd and 3rd of January."

Crucially, Harry "mentioned in one of those, if this wasn't going to work out, then we would be willing to relinquish our Sussex titles if need be." Less than a week later, as Meghan recalled, "It was on the front page of the newspaper." The article contained details from the emails, leading Harry to believe someone from his father's team ensured they got into the right hands. And thus, Megxit began.