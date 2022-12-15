Prince Harry Shares Telltale Sign His Exit From Royal Life Was Leaked By Someone Close To Him
After receiving lukewarm to negative reviews for the first, three-part installment of their Netflix docuseries (per NPR), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly stuffed all the biggest revelations into the three remaining episodes. Among other things, Prince Harry made a startling confession about who he thinks caused Meghan Markle's miscarriage while, elsewhere, Harry also discussed how William terrified him over the prince's decision to leave the royal family.
Suffice it to say, the royal defectors aren't pulling any punches. As CNN notes, one of the biggest talking points — throughout the entire series but especially in the final three episodes — is what was going on behind the scenes as Meghan and Harry tried to figure out the best way to leave The Firm. As far as the couple is concerned, they did their best to fit in but the situation gradually became untenable. In particular, Harry knew it was over following a major press leak.
The press obtained details that only Harry and his father knew
In the penultimate episode of "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex made his most shocking declaration yet. While discussing the particulars surrounding their defection, Prince Harry revealed that someone from his father's office allegedly leaked the news before he and Meghan Markle had the opportunity, thereby forcing the couple to rush to make a public announcement. The Sussexes previously discussed moving to New Zealand or Africa for a short while, which chimes with author Valentine Low's claims.
The royal expert said Harry saw Meghan as an escape route from his famous family, sharing in his book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown," that they toyed with the idea of taking a brief break from their roles rather than vacating them completely (via The Mirror). However, once their plans were leaked, the palace scrapped them. Then, when the Sussexes wanted to relocate to Canada, King Charles demanded Harry put it in writing. So, he "Sent him emails on the 1st and the 2nd and 3rd of January."
Crucially, Harry "mentioned in one of those, if this wasn't going to work out, then we would be willing to relinquish our Sussex titles if need be." Less than a week later, as Meghan recalled, "It was on the front page of the newspaper." The article contained details from the emails, leading Harry to believe someone from his father's team ensured they got into the right hands. And thus, Megxit began.