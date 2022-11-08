The Heartfelt Way Kate Middleton Plans To Honor The Late Queen For Christmas

A million people per year visit London's Westminster Abbey, per Guide London. The iconic Gothic cathedral's formal name is the Collegiate Church of Saint Peter at Westminster, and it has a deep history in the U.K. It's where a number of former monarchs and prominent British historical figures are buried, and it has been the site of nearly every English coronation since 1066.

The coronation tradition will continue in May 2023 for the coronation of King Charles. With a seating capacity of 2,200, it was the site of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth and the memorial service for Prince Philip. As far as happier occasions go, it's where a number of royal couples have tied the knot, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1947 and William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales in 2011, via Architectural Digest.

And Westminster Abbey will soon be the backdrop to a holiday event hosted by Kate Middleton in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth.