Buckingham Palace Reaches Resolution With Queen Elizabeth's Longtime Lady In Waiting

Lady Susan Hussey, who served as one of Queen Elizabeth's ladies-in-waiting from 1960-2022, made headlines at the end of November after her controversial remarks at a Buckingham Palace event. Like his mother, King Charles III had a close bond with Lady Hussey, and he chose her as Prince William's godmother, per Tatler. In recognition of her longtime service and friendship to his mother, The Times reported that the king named Lady Hussey one of the "ladies of the household" after Elizabeth died.

Lady Hussey resigned from this new role after Ngozi Fulani, one of the guests at the palace event, recounted an uncomfortable conversation on Twitter. Fulani attended to represent her charity, Sistah Space, an organization focused on assisting victims of domestic and sexual abuse who are of African and Caribbean descent. During the conversation, Lady Hussey repeatedly asked Fulani to divulge her family's heritage rather than accepting her answer of being British.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's "Today," Fulani reflected, "Although it's not physical violence — it is an abuse." She added, "You're trying to make me unwelcome in my own space."

As reported by The Guardian, the palace acted quickly, announcing Lady Hussey's resignation and "profound apologies for the hurt caused." The palace also stated, "We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and we are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes." To that end, it has now been reported that a resolution has been reached.