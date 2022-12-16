The List's Exclusive Survey Uncovers The Best Drugstore Lotion Brand

Winter is coming, and you know what that means — time to stock up on bottles of lotion as the air gets drier, per In the Know. "Investing early in the health of your skin, with regular skin care, will not only better protect it from the harsh effects of winter, but also keep you looking and feeling your best throughout the year," dermatologist Steven Nwe, DO, via Northwestern Medicine.

While global inflation may have you averse to spending too much on your skincare routine, the good news is that there are plenty of moisturizing lotions available at the drugstore that come recommended by beauty editors, dermatologists, and readers alike. In fact, per Byrdie, dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., advised buying budget-friendly beauty products over higher-end labels, as they often perform similarly on the skin.

The key to finding the perfect drugstore lotion is to check the ingredient list. Well+Good recommends looking for lotions that contain humectants, which pull moisture into the skin, and emollients like ceramides, which add oil to the skin. Luckily, several drugstore lotion brands incorporate these effective skincare ingredients into their formulas.

So it should be no surprise that these drugstore lotion brands have remained popular staples among customers, including our very own readers. After surveying our readers on their favorite drugstore lotion brand, two brands stood out among the rest.