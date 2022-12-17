Joe And Jill Biden's Cat Willow Delights In First White House Christmas Video

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's Christmas post featuring Willow, the First Cat, quickly racked up more than 151,000 likes on Instagram. While there was some political snarking, commenters were, on the whole, charmed by the tabby's antics. "The cat looks like she's thinking yes this is where I should've been living all along," said a fan. Some recalled that the previous residents of the White House, Donald and Melania Trump, had no pets of their own. "So nice to see animal lovers in the White House," a follower approved. "Animal lovers make better leaders!!" said another.

Responders were especially impressed by Willow's purr-fect manners; she carefully picked her way around the decorations without disturbing so much as a flake of fake snow. "Willow is exceptionally well-behaved around those trees," one follower noted. A skeptic responded: "Her face. Her crouch. Her little tail flick. Definitely knocked them ALLLLL over once filming was done." Others wanted to know if she really has the run of the full White House, as the video might suggest, and if she ever gets lost. Even those who don't agree with the Bidens' policies had to admit their cat is irresistible. "Finally one thing for me to like about this Administration," one said. Another quipped, "I love Willow. Even if she is a Democat."

The Bidens are expected to celebrate Christmas at the White House this year, per the Washington Examiner. We're guessing Willow will get a treat or two in her stocking.