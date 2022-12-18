Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's Spelling Gaffes Have Fans Questioning Her Teaching Credentials

One thing we all loved about TLC's popular reality TV show "19 Kids and Counting" was watching the eclectic Duggars lay out their "family rules." Per InTouch Weekly, among their many rules, the Duggar parents made it a point that their children stayed away from social media, public schools, and any tattoos or piercings.

Although some of the Duggar children seem to have branched away from their parents' rules, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has decided to follow in her parents' footsteps when it comes to one big rule: she's avoiding public school and teaching her kids from home. In an Instagram story post captured by TV Shows Ace, Joy-Anna explains how she sings the alphabet song with her children and is getting them familiar with basic things like colors and numbers. Although the picture was cute, fans were alarmed when they saw the young mother had spelled "familiar" incorrectly, spelling it "firmiliar" instead.

That was just strike one. After noticing Forsyth post her most recent embarrassing spelling gaffe, some fans think she might want to give her homeschooling decision a second thought.