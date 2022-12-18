Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's Spelling Gaffes Have Fans Questioning Her Teaching Credentials
One thing we all loved about TLC's popular reality TV show "19 Kids and Counting" was watching the eclectic Duggars lay out their "family rules." Per InTouch Weekly, among their many rules, the Duggar parents made it a point that their children stayed away from social media, public schools, and any tattoos or piercings.
Although some of the Duggar children seem to have branched away from their parents' rules, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has decided to follow in her parents' footsteps when it comes to one big rule: she's avoiding public school and teaching her kids from home. In an Instagram story post captured by TV Shows Ace, Joy-Anna explains how she sings the alphabet song with her children and is getting them familiar with basic things like colors and numbers. Although the picture was cute, fans were alarmed when they saw the young mother had spelled "familiar" incorrectly, spelling it "firmiliar" instead.
That was just strike one. After noticing Forsyth post her most recent embarrassing spelling gaffe, some fans think she might want to give her homeschooling decision a second thought.
Her recent YouTube video's title has people face-palming
After making a pregnancy announcement back in October, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband Austin will have a total of three children to teach from home. The big announcement was shared on their YouTube channel, "FollowtheForsyths," to their nearly 200,000 subscribers. While many of the family's videos have garnered praise for their family-friendly content, the channel's most recent YouTube video is drawing criticism for using flawed grammar.
The video's title is "A Day in Our Life! – The Forsyth's." It's every social media user's worst nightmare: putting out a post with a glaringly obvious grammar mistake. Reddit users couldn't help but notice the incorrect use of the comma, which implies possession instead of indicating a plural as intended. "The Forsyth's what? We're waiting," came one teasing reply. Another user lamented, "This is my biggest grammar nightmare. I see it every year from people with multiple degrees."
Forsyth's many spelling gaffes have left fans dumbfounded. As reported by The Sun, during a camping trip in Alaska, the "Counting On" alum shared a photo on her Instagram story of a whale sighting. But instead of using "sighting," she captioned the photo with "Whale siting!" We're going to give her the benefit of the doubt this time and say maybe the excitement affected her spelling.