Thomas Markle Jr. Has Big Plans To Counter Meghan's Scathing Documentary Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke records with the release of their Netflix documentary in December 2022. In the series, Harry and Meghan shared never-before-seen moments and the six episodes told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's perspective of the couple's early days and eventual departure from the royal family. According to The New York Times, critics were quick to share their negative reviews. Some felt that the documentary repeated "revelations" that had been revealed in Oprah Winfrey's interview with the couple. Still, the documentary showed a timeline of the drama surrounding Meghan and the royal family. However, Buckingham Palace did not comment on the documentary series.

The drama also extended beyond the walls of the Palace to Meghan's family as well. While Meghan reportedly felt pressure to reconcile with her father, Thomas Markle, for a while, the family seems to still have its fair share of rifts. Now, Thomas Markle Jr., her half-brother, has claims that counter Meghan's account.