Thomas Markle Jr. Has Big Plans To Counter Meghan's Scathing Documentary Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke records with the release of their Netflix documentary in December 2022. In the series, Harry and Meghan shared never-before-seen moments and the six episodes told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's perspective of the couple's early days and eventual departure from the royal family. According to The New York Times, critics were quick to share their negative reviews. Some felt that the documentary repeated "revelations" that had been revealed in Oprah Winfrey's interview with the couple. Still, the documentary showed a timeline of the drama surrounding Meghan and the royal family. However, Buckingham Palace did not comment on the documentary series.
The drama also extended beyond the walls of the Palace to Meghan's family as well. While Meghan reportedly felt pressure to reconcile with her father, Thomas Markle, for a while, the family seems to still have its fair share of rifts. Now, Thomas Markle Jr., her half-brother, has claims that counter Meghan's account.
Thomas Markle Jr. plans to release his own documentary
It seems that Meghan Markle won't be the only one in her family with a documentary. Thomas Markle Jr. announced that he has created a production team to release a documentary in a podcast interview with GB News. Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr. shared their feelings about Meghan and Prince Harry's Netflix special and other media ventures. "First of all, I think we all know they were paying pricey PR to tell their story all along, controlling a lot of the media," Samantha said. "And I think a lot of people are forgetting something really important, we watched across the pond."
Thomas then shared his scheme for taking back the narrative. "What I want to say about that is that's prompted me to put together an amazing production team. So in about the fall of 2023, you're going to get the best documentary of the Markles, the truth, hundred percent across the board, which everybody is waiting for [...] it's long overdue."
Samantha Markle doesn't believe Meghan was bullied
In the same interview with GB News, Samantha Markle went into detail about her perspective following the release of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries. "So all of this poppycock about being thrown out and being screamed at and being bullied, I don't believe it for one minute," she said. While other critics didn't go as far as to deny Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims, reviews of the series from different publications seemed sick of the stories.
The Independent called the series "hours of grudge-rehashing," while The Guardian likened the documentary to reality TV. Still, the drama sucked in viewers, even if it angered some of Meghan's family. "It's so bizarre how she's brushed the entire family under the carpet like we don't exist," Thomas Markle Jr. told Piers Morgan. Thomas Markle Jr. certainly seems to have plans to make his side of the story known.