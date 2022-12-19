Days Of Our Lives Star Daniel Feuerriegel Weighs In On EJ's Next Great Love
EJ DiMera is one of the most popular characters on "Days of Our Lives." While he first appeared in Salem in 1997 as a baby, it wasn't until actor James Scott took over the role in 2006 that EJ really became a fan favorite. According to Soaps in Depth, EJ even entered super couple status when he started a relationship with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) on the soap. He's also had a number of other romantic partners.
Of course, Sami is EJ's most notable relationship. The couple were married on two separate occasions, and are widely considered to be each other's soulmates by fans. However, EJ has also had relationships with Kate Roberts and Taylor Walker (via Soap Central). He's also romanced two of his sisters-in-law, Abigail Deveraux DiMera and Belle Black, making him one of the most notorious affair partners in Salem.
Aside from Sami, EJ's other big love has been Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Like Sami, EJ has married Nicole twice. However, while Sami and EJ share two children together, he and Nicole haven't been so lucky. Nicole has gotten pregnant with EJ's child twice, but the pregnancies ended in heartbreak both times. While EJ and Nicole never really got a good chance at love, current EJ DiMera actor, Dan Feuerriegel, is staying hopeful that his character may have an epic romance ahead.
Dan Feuerriegel is ready for a new EJ DiMera romance
According to Soaps, Dan Feuerriegel knows that "Days of Our Lives" fans love the pairing of EJ DiMera and Sami Brady. However, he doesn't necessarily see them as endgame. "I don't have that history with Alison Sweeney, so I don't know the intensity of the relationship," the actor admitted. Feuerriegel went on to reveal that it seems EJ's life is always hindered when Sami returns to Salem and turns his world upside down. Now, he's hopeful that EJ will be able to move on from Sami and start a new romance, possibly with his ex-wife, Nicole Walker.
"It would be kind of cool to have a storyline where EJ is just madly in love. Fixated, and it's separate from all the drama. It kind of grounds him," the actor told the outlet. "There's no drama with it — well, there has to be drama — but he's just madly in love."
Although EJ and Nicole could never figure things out in the past, things could be different this time around. The pair may have a chance to build a solid relationship that isn't based on fear or lies. Instead, with Sami out of the picture and Nicole's exes, Rafe and Eric, seemingly gone from her life for good (via Soap Spoilers), now could be the perfect time to re-examine an EJ and Nicole romance. Feuerriegel seems to be on board.