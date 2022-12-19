Days Of Our Lives Star Daniel Feuerriegel Weighs In On EJ's Next Great Love

EJ DiMera is one of the most popular characters on "Days of Our Lives." While he first appeared in Salem in 1997 as a baby, it wasn't until actor James Scott took over the role in 2006 that EJ really became a fan favorite. According to Soaps in Depth, EJ even entered super couple status when he started a relationship with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) on the soap. He's also had a number of other romantic partners.

Of course, Sami is EJ's most notable relationship. The couple were married on two separate occasions, and are widely considered to be each other's soulmates by fans. However, EJ has also had relationships with Kate Roberts and Taylor Walker (via Soap Central). He's also romanced two of his sisters-in-law, Abigail Deveraux DiMera and Belle Black, making him one of the most notorious affair partners in Salem.

Aside from Sami, EJ's other big love has been Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Like Sami, EJ has married Nicole twice. However, while Sami and EJ share two children together, he and Nicole haven't been so lucky. Nicole has gotten pregnant with EJ's child twice, but the pregnancies ended in heartbreak both times. While EJ and Nicole never really got a good chance at love, current EJ DiMera actor, Dan Feuerriegel, is staying hopeful that his character may have an epic romance ahead.