Days Of Our Lives' Holiday Includes Sweet John Aniston Tribute
On November 11, 2022, soap opera fans and the entertainment industry gathered to mourn the death of esteemed "Days of Our Lives" actor John Aniston. For 37 years, Aniston played the sarcastic and ruthless Victor Kiriakis, who was a villain that fans loved to hate. His famous daughter, Jennifer Aniston, was the first to share the heartbreaking news on Instagram, and the outpouring of love from friends and fans alike has been phenomenal.
Soaps In Depth shared tributes from John's co-workers on the anniversary of his debut. Thaao Penghlis said: "John and I always had a good relationship. He's got a lovely, dry sense of humor and I think he's as mischievous as ever." Other actors who spoke lovingly about the soap icon included Mary Beth Evans, Greg Vaughan, and Wally Kurth, who stated, "He was such an important role model as a professional and just as a father figure."
While Victor was a former drug lord and plotted many murders over the years, John's long-time co-star Stephen Nichols clarified on Instagram that the man behind the mastermind was nothing like him. "John Aniston was as kindhearted and humble as he was gifted," he wrote, adding, "John was a consummate actor; so relaxed, focused, and committed. His power was in his easy-going attitude." As "DOOL" moves into new territory — airing only on the Peacock streaming network, rather than live TV — fans are looking forward to the loving tribute that they have planned for John.
Fans anticipate a heartfelt tribute to the beloved actor
A representative from "Days of Our Lives" confirmed with E! News that the late John Aniston's final episode will air on Monday, December 26, 2022. "We plan to do a tribute to him on that episode specifically," the insider confirmed. They also noted, "In terms of finishing this storyline of Victor Kiriakis, we are still working this out." Executive producer Ken Corday shared, "John was one of the best — kind, smart, witty and incredibly talented," adding that the actor will be sorely missed by all.
"DOOL" posted their latest trailer on Twitter and fans were quick to point out the various characters and situations included in it. The promo also featured shots of Aniston's Victor Kiriakis, from both past and current storylines. One saddened fan wrote: "This tribute to John Aniston and his final episode [is] going to make me emotional!" A long-time viewer replied: "This is fabulous. I can't wait. It's great to see all the #Days families celebrating Christmas. [The present] to us will be the laughter, & the tears."
They also acknowledged, "It's not going to be the same without Victor. His snark was always flawless. Rest In Peace John Aniston we love and miss you." In fact, the final shot showed Victor insulting the obnoxious Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), with one viewer showing their appreciation by noting, "Great to see one last hilarious insult from Uncle Vic."