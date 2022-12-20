Days Of Our Lives' Holiday Includes Sweet John Aniston Tribute

On November 11, 2022, soap opera fans and the entertainment industry gathered to mourn the death of esteemed "Days of Our Lives" actor John Aniston. For 37 years, Aniston played the sarcastic and ruthless Victor Kiriakis, who was a villain that fans loved to hate. His famous daughter, Jennifer Aniston, was the first to share the heartbreaking news on Instagram, and the outpouring of love from friends and fans alike has been phenomenal.

Soaps In Depth shared tributes from John's co-workers on the anniversary of his debut. Thaao Penghlis said: "John and I always had a good relationship. He's got a lovely, dry sense of humor and I think he's as mischievous as ever." Other actors who spoke lovingly about the soap icon included Mary Beth Evans, Greg Vaughan, and Wally Kurth, who stated, "He was such an important role model as a professional and just as a father figure."

While Victor was a former drug lord and plotted many murders over the years, John's long-time co-star Stephen Nichols clarified on Instagram that the man behind the mastermind was nothing like him. "John Aniston was as kindhearted and humble as he was gifted," he wrote, adding, "John was a consummate actor; so relaxed, focused, and committed. His power was in his easy-going attitude." As "DOOL" moves into new territory — airing only on the Peacock streaming network, rather than live TV — fans are looking forward to the loving tribute that they have planned for John.