Inside Days Of Our Lives Star Kassie DePaiva's Battle With Leukemia

In June 2016, Kassie DePaiva was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, as Today reported at the time. The beloved soap star blogged about her experience and consistently updated fans on her treatment too. DePaiva revealed that she tried to remain as calm as possible and that she clung to her faith throughout the entire process, telling Soap Opera Digest in 2017: "I knew that leukemia was not a death sentence."

The "One Life to Live" stalwart was forced to undergo extensive chemotherapy, describing it as "really, really intense." As DePaiva recalled, "My first round of chemo was seven days straight, 24 hours a day, then 12 days later your hair falls out, but during that time, there are certain side effects: You get sores in your mouth, you get constipation, diarrhea, a lack of taste." That first round was followed by four more, which were much stronger.

The "Days of Our Lives" fan-favorite also admitted that her cancer was a struggle for her husband, James DePaiva, who would keep vodka in the refrigerator at the hospital for when things got really bad. However, the actor also acknowledged that the experience brought the couple closer together in the long run.