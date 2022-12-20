What We Know About Prince Harry's Highly-Anticipated British TV Interview Ahead Of Spare

Although it wasn't quite as revelatory as royal watchers were expecting, or perhaps hoping, there's no denying "Harry & Meghan" is a monster hit. In fact, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary became a record breaker for Netflix even ahead of its second installment, solidifying just how much of an appetite there was for Sussex-based content. However, with the year winding down, fans and royals alike are eagerly awaiting the couple's next big project.

Harry's highly-anticipated memoir, "Spare," drops on January 10 and according to insiders, it makes the Netflix series look like child's play in comparison. The Times reports that the book "includes claims about the monarchy that are more incendiary than those made in the Netflix series." King Charles III might be getting the worst of it too, with royal expert Andrew Morton admitting to Us Weekly that, if he were Harry's father, "I'd be looking for a pile of coats to hide under."

The Duke of Sussex is preparing to hit the promotional trail at the moment, so he's going to have to answer for himself sooner rather than later. Luckily for Harry, there will be at least one familiar face along the way.