Prince Harry Set To Sit Down With Anderson Cooper For Another Tell-All Interview
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," didn't just simply do well in terms of viewership. According to CBS News, it quickly became Netflix's highest-viewed documentary of all time, breaking records in the process. Of course, this isn't the first time the royal couple spoke out about what led to their departure from the UK and their positions as senior working royals.
In March 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a groundbreaking chat during which they revealed the inner workings of the monarchy in a way hitherto unseen. As Sky News reported at the time, in that interview, they spoke out against racism in the palace as well as Harry's fear of history repeating itself since the paparazzi are just as ruthless in their pursuit of Meghan as they were with his mom.
Now, Harry is set to take part in another high-profile interview as he embarks on a media tour to promote his upcoming memoir, "Spare," including a tell-all with Anderson Cooper.
Prince Harry may have more truths to reveal to Anderson Cooper
Prince Harry is set to sit down with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on CBS' "60 Minutes," in a savvy move that will see the Duke of Sussex beamed into the homes of quite a distinguished audience. As a TV insider told the Daily Mail, "It is a prime-time Sunday show which hosts foreign leaders and presidents. It's the one that all the politicians and decision-makers watch."
It's also a good fit since Cooper champions mental health causes in a similar manner to the Duke of Sussex, while he also served as a war correspondent in Afghanistan. Though it may seem like there is not much new to reveal after the docuseries premiered, we still haven't heard what took place at the queen's funeral or even whether Meghan and Harry will attend his father's coronation.
It's set to take place in May 2023, so it's entirely possible that there will be enough time for the chaos to calm before then. As a palace source told The Mirror, "The hope is that once the dust has settled, the family will be able to move on and put the past behind them." Notably, the "60 Minutes" interview will air on January 8, just two days before "Spare" is released, so we won't have to wait long to see what the king is going to do.