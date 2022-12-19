Prince Harry Set To Sit Down With Anderson Cooper For Another Tell-All Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," didn't just simply do well in terms of viewership. According to CBS News, it quickly became Netflix's highest-viewed documentary of all time, breaking records in the process. Of course, this isn't the first time the royal couple spoke out about what led to their departure from the UK and their positions as senior working royals.

In March 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a groundbreaking chat during which they revealed the inner workings of the monarchy in a way hitherto unseen. As Sky News reported at the time, in that interview, they spoke out against racism in the palace as well as Harry's fear of history repeating itself since the paparazzi are just as ruthless in their pursuit of Meghan as they were with his mom.

Now, Harry is set to take part in another high-profile interview as he embarks on a media tour to promote his upcoming memoir, "Spare," including a tell-all with Anderson Cooper.