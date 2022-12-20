Harry And Meghan Bring Christmas Cheer To Refugee Families

The holiday season is traditionally a time for charitable giving and for helping to bring light and ease into the lives of people in need. In keeping with this tradition, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have made an announcement on their Archwell Foundation website, revealing one way they have chosen to brighten the holidays for people in a tough place (via Daily Mail).

Since the couple stepped back from official royal duties and moved to California, they have been increasingly involved in American social and political issues, with Meghan even proudly voting in the most recent midterm elections and encouraging others to do the same. Continuing in this trend of helping to bring issues to the forefront, the couple has organized holiday gifts for over 30 reunified and refugee families currently at the US and Mexico border.

The effort was part of a charitable project known as This Is About Humanity's Holiday Party for Reunified Families, which is organized and presented by Immigrant Defenders Law Center, a group that works to defend the rights and humanity of people immigrating into the United States.