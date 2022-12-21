Fans Tell The List Which Celebrity's Beauty Routine They Would Copy - Exclusive Survey

These days, celebrity beauty secrets and routines are ubiquitous — from Chrissy Teigen's beauty must-haves to Lizzo's go-to skincare serum, the world is our oyster to choose and mimic parts (or all) of these routines in hopes that we can achieve a glow like our favorite famous folks.

Knowing this, we surveyed The List readers inquiring about which of the following leading ladies they would like to imitate, and out of nearly 600 votes, the results are in. It's almost impossible to choose a number one slot, so let's visit the runners-up. Reese Witherspoon comes in second place with a little over 20% of the votes. Insider reported that Witherspoon, who's in her mid-40s, has a tried-and-true skincare routine under 15 minutes using products with glow-factor ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.

Similar to Witherspoon's routine, which is short and sweet, Beyoncé, who comes in third with nearly 15% of votes, swears by basic but effective practices. According to CheatSheet, the "CUFF IT" singer makes sure to stay hydrated throughout the day with water and keeps her skin gleaming by always taking her makeup off before bed.

As for the other women in the poll, Rihanna comes in fourth place with nearly 11% of votes, while Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at 7.5%, and Hailey Bieber is last with a little over 7% of all votes.