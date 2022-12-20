General Hospital Leaves Fans Guessing Whether Esme Could Still Be 'The Hook'

Speculation about the identity of the Hook Killer on "General Hospital" is still rampant, considering the latest victim was Officer Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse). Some fans considered Rory a suspect, even though a previous victim who survived identified the attacker as female. One fan even laid out all the evidence that supported the theory of Rory being the killer on Reddit. Fans also theorized that the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) could be the killer and have been debating whether it was mobster-in-training, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer).

As Soaps recapped, Rory followed a lead on the murderer without telling anyone and was killed as a result. Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) was devastated because, prior to his death, Rory declared his love for her. Even on his deathbed, he claimed that, although it was perhaps a little too soon in their relationship, he stood by what he said. Trina was remorseful because she didn't return his feelings.

Nurse Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) knows that the killer couldn't be Esme because the pregnant girl is being held captive in Wyndemere mansion by Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). Liz found out about that and agreed to help take care of Esme until the baby is born (via Soap Opera Spy).

After Rory was declared dead, a piece of jewelry was found in his pocket, per Daytime Confidential, furthering fan theories as to who the killer could be.