General Hospital Leaves Fans Guessing Whether Esme Could Still Be 'The Hook'
Speculation about the identity of the Hook Killer on "General Hospital" is still rampant, considering the latest victim was Officer Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse). Some fans considered Rory a suspect, even though a previous victim who survived identified the attacker as female. One fan even laid out all the evidence that supported the theory of Rory being the killer on Reddit. Fans also theorized that the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) could be the killer and have been debating whether it was mobster-in-training, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer).
As Soaps recapped, Rory followed a lead on the murderer without telling anyone and was killed as a result. Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) was devastated because, prior to his death, Rory declared his love for her. Even on his deathbed, he claimed that, although it was perhaps a little too soon in their relationship, he stood by what he said. Trina was remorseful because she didn't return his feelings.
Nurse Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) knows that the killer couldn't be Esme because the pregnant girl is being held captive in Wyndemere mansion by Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). Liz found out about that and agreed to help take care of Esme until the baby is born (via Soap Opera Spy).
After Rory was declared dead, a piece of jewelry was found in his pocket, per Daytime Confidential, furthering fan theories as to who the killer could be.
The Hook killer is still at large
Prior to Rory's death on "General Hospital," his portrayer, Michael Blake Kruse, bid farewell to his fans on Instagram. "General Hospital" added speculation by posting a picture of Esme on Twitter with the caption: "Esme is biding her time at Wyndemere, West Coast... or is she? Could she have escaped and attacked Rory?" However, fans weren't convinced that Esme could have escaped and killed Rory.
New theories included the possibility that Deputy Mayor Ashby (Heather Mazur) could be the killer because she's secretly working for the nefarious Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), per Soaps in Depth. As one fan explains, "It's the Deputy Mayor. Everyone keeps saying it's a woman. I think Victor started it as a distraction for the police, but also to make it seem like Esme was alive to protect Nic and Ava. Killing Rory was to help Spencer out with Trina."
Another fan postulated, "I'm seriously thinking the Hook killer is Trina who has a split personality on top of family inherited mental health issues and Rory tried to protect her secret. The earring found on Rory may belong to Trina." Considering Esme's father is a twin, fans weighed the possibility of Esme having her own twin, with one stating, "Heather's cousin, Susan Moore also, had twins. If Heather is Esme's mother, it runs on both sides of the family."
We're still on the edge of our seats as the story of the Hook Killer continues to unfold.