Donald Trump's Reaction To The Tax Fraud Verdict Is Exactly What You'd Expect

Former President Donald Trump has made a lot of headlines this year, one of which was his announcement that he would be running for president in the 2024 presidential, vying for his second chance as Commander-in-Chief.

And just because Trump has been out of office since Joe Biden became president, doesn't mean that we've seen and heard less about him. It seems that as each day passes, he continues to make more headlines.

From meeting with white nationalist Nick Fuentes for dinner at Mar-a-Lago to publicly condemning the Constitution, the 45th president has been criticized left and right for his actions. However, it seems that the dominoes continue to keep falling, as it was recently revealed that The Trump Organization has been found guilty of tax fraud, amongst several other convictions (via The New York Times).

Unsurprisingly, Trump sounded off about said verdicts in an official statement, and he's taking none of the blame.