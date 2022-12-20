Famed Designer Reminds Royal Fans Of When Meghan And Kate Wore Identical Dresses

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton might be married into the same family but that doesn't mean they are close. In the new Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the former "Suits" actress shared that when she first met William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, she was taken aback by how formal they were in private. "I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits," Meghan said. Prince Harry also accused his brother of screaming at him and planting stories about his personal life in the media.

While Prince William and Kate haven't given a public response to the allegations against them in the docuseries, sources have come forward to defend the royal couple. One of them told In Touch Weekly that the Princess of Wales "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years" that "could potentially destroy Meghan." Amid the growing animosity between Meghan and Kate, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg took over Instagram with a message of peace.