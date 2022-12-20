Famed Designer Reminds Royal Fans Of When Meghan And Kate Wore Identical Dresses
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton might be married into the same family but that doesn't mean they are close. In the new Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the former "Suits" actress shared that when she first met William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, she was taken aback by how formal they were in private. "I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits," Meghan said. Prince Harry also accused his brother of screaming at him and planting stories about his personal life in the media.
While Prince William and Kate haven't given a public response to the allegations against them in the docuseries, sources have come forward to defend the royal couple. One of them told In Touch Weekly that the Princess of Wales "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years" that "could potentially destroy Meghan." Amid the growing animosity between Meghan and Kate, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg took over Instagram with a message of peace.
Kate and Meghan wore this dress by Diane von Furstenberg
Belgian-born fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg has entered the conversation surrounding the British royal family drama in the classiest way possible. Von Furstenberg posted a side-by-side collage of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wearing one of her dresses. The designer wrote in the caption: "Once upon a time two beautiful women married two kind and handsome Princes... (here both wearing the same @dvf dress called Zorita.) Wishing them all Peace and Love for the new year!"
According to Us Weekly, the Duchess of Sussex wore the dress at a USA Network event in 2012 prior to her royal life while the Princess of Wales wore it for an official engagement in 2014. Meghan opted for the navy blue, above-the-knee version of the dress with a golden bracelet and loose curls. On the other hand, Kate chose the black, full-length style and paired it up with a low bun and silver earrings. "Let's hope the dress brings some reconciliation between them!" a user commented on the post.