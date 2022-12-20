What's The Biggest Bombshell From Harry & Meghan Part 2? Here's What Royals Fans Say - Exclusive Survey

Ever since the "Megxit," the world has been fascinated with the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. From Harry's unique childhood to the couple's whirlwind romance, fans and critics alike have speculated for years about what their royal life is really like. In a new documentary series released on Netflix, the Sussexes sat down to set the record straight. "Harry & Meghan" is a first hand account from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves, outlining their love story and the hardships they have faced while navigating life in the spotlight. According to Netflix, over 28 million households tuned in to watch the first installment of episodes that highlighted the couple's early years and love story. The second installment of episodes was released on December 15, with another overwhelming majority of viewers tuning in to get even more juicy details about the Sussexes' life.

The second installment of "Harry & Meghan" had some of the most emotional moments and the couple shared plenty of those moments and startling revelations in the limited series Netflix series. To find out which details were most shocking to fans, The List conducted a survey on YouTube, asking, "What's the biggest bombshell you've learned from Part 2 of Prince Harry & Meghan's documentary?"