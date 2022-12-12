Prince William Is Reportedly Taking The High Road Amid Harry And Meghan Documentary Fallout

The first volume of the "Harry & Meghan" docuseries was released on December 8, and since its premiere, very few people have been discussing anything else. This Netflix series has shed light on many never-before-seen-moments of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives, including the early days of their secret romance, as well as Meghan Markle's entry into the royal family (via Cosmopolitan). Harry and Meghan's two kids, Archie and Lilibet, even made small appearances in the personal film project (per People). So far, the documentary has primarily focused on its two main subjects, but it has also given viewers insight into Harry and Meghan's relationship with other royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In one clip, the duchess reveals the moment she first met her brother and sister-in-law. The former actress remembers being clad in "ripped jeans" and bare feet when she went in for that first hug. "Like I was a hugger, I've always been a hugger. I didn't realize that is really jarring for a lot of brits. I guess I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside," Meghan revealed in the second episode of "Harry & Meghan."

Many are wondering how William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, feel about the release of this new docuseries, and it seems as though Prince William is attempting to keep the peace as much as possible.