Prince William Is Reportedly Taking The High Road Amid Harry And Meghan Documentary Fallout
The first volume of the "Harry & Meghan" docuseries was released on December 8, and since its premiere, very few people have been discussing anything else. This Netflix series has shed light on many never-before-seen-moments of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives, including the early days of their secret romance, as well as Meghan Markle's entry into the royal family (via Cosmopolitan). Harry and Meghan's two kids, Archie and Lilibet, even made small appearances in the personal film project (per People). So far, the documentary has primarily focused on its two main subjects, but it has also given viewers insight into Harry and Meghan's relationship with other royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.
In one clip, the duchess reveals the moment she first met her brother and sister-in-law. The former actress remembers being clad in "ripped jeans" and bare feet when she went in for that first hug. "Like I was a hugger, I've always been a hugger. I didn't realize that is really jarring for a lot of brits. I guess I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside," Meghan revealed in the second episode of "Harry & Meghan."
Many are wondering how William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, feel about the release of this new docuseries, and it seems as though Prince William is attempting to keep the peace as much as possible.
Prince William has no plans to watch Harry & Meghan
Despite all the hype and discussion surrounding "Harry & Meghan," the Prince of Wales has been business as usual. An insider shared with Express that Prince William is "keen to have as much of a normal week as possible." Not only is the royal rising above, but he's also "instructed friends not to retaliate."
While Prince William is doing his best to be diplomatic, that's not to say that he is supportive of the show. Sources have confirmed that neither the Prince nor Princess of Wales plans to watch "Harry & Meghan." This most likely comes as a big disappointment to Prince Harry, who hoped his brother and father would tune in as a way to better grasp his and his wife's experiences (via Daily Mail). As for the upcoming holiday season? The Prince and Princess of Wales will not be celebrating with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but the couples will be sending gifts to their respective kids, reaching a holiday compromise for their little ones.
Another insider shared with In Touch that "the docuseries is the final nail in the coffin for Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royals." There have been rumors circulating that Kate Middleton is determined to share her and her husband's side of the story in their own tell-all, which may include more about Kate's relationship with Meghan. "Kate's ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan, the insider said. "[Kate] has a stack of receipts, which she has accumulated over the years."