Why Julia Lemigova Is '100% Unleashed' On Season 5 Of Real Housewives Of Miami - Exclusive

In her sophomore season as a "Housewives" star, Julia Lemigova is returning to her former modeling career, living and working on her own farm, and looking out for her two daughters and wife. Along with all this, she's dealing with interpersonal issues within her friend group, which might very well lead to permanent rifts. "In the cast in general, but [also] in my life, whether it's personal things that you will see throughout the season or whether it's some conflict with some of the ladies that are very ... [It's] not a small little conflict, but there is a reason behind it," Lemigova explained.

The housewife made her position clear on how she handles disagreements. "When something is wrong, you got to say it. I never, ever have regrets about speaking up for myself. You can only have regrets if you don't. You say, 'I wish I would've reacted; I wish I said something.'"

Becoming more "daring," the star shared, has been an indispensable part of her growth, especially since she was more subdued back in her modeling days. Things have since changed for the better, and Lemigova's no longer taking injustices quietly. She told us, "Now, being on the show, I totally feel unleashed — 100% unleashed, no taboos, 100% unleashed and going for it when I have to go for it."

"The Real Housewives of Miami" airs on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. CT) on Bravo.